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JUAN O SAVIN - BREAKING UPDATE - March 10, 2021
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562 views • March 12, 2021
Juan O Savin reveals in detail what actions and events in the past four years have led up to the systematic breakdown of all branches of government leading to the inauguration of a Manchurian candidate Joe Biden for the CCP. This allows for the military to do their own investigation and compare it to the DNI report to conclude the election was fraudulently stolen via forest interference. This gives the military authority to reinstall president Trump, the rightful winner of the election and from their [there] the commander directs the military to begin arrests and operations as well as military tribunals.
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