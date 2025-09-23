BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op. Your Soul is Harvested Into Space Ships Instead. Soul-Trap Time
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
193 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
109 views • 1 day ago

SOURCES: Awaken with Dreams "PROPHETIC DREAMS: Fake Alien Rapture, fallen angels, economic collapse, global civil unrest" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TF3DmIUjh5k

KnowJesusKnowPeace "Alien Plan—Beam Up then Kill—Fake Alien Rapture Warning"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzAhMzrlLHg

Teach The Difficult Things of God "Dream Of Sex Slaves , False Rapture & UFO"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3S50ofvj8k

His Everlasting Kingdom "Rapture, ufo, end days, Jesus is your Savior"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFxuVobHEnw

Saved by King Jesus "Fake Rapture: Do You See? My Dream"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTPwcpF8bf0

Heyitsvanessa777 "Alien rapture dream God showed me the rapture"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDcr0N5BIu4

Raidell Edwards "Prophetic Dream: Is this about the alien rapture and the sharp sickle"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhFNOPPpJ_c

Woman at the Well - Divine Insights & Prophecy "PROPHETIC DREAMS: Fake Alien Rapture, fallen angels, economic collapse, global civil unrest" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TF3DmIUjh5k

Future Forecasting Group "Man Left PUZZLED After Remote Viewing The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVcUadThMpQ

Future Forecasting Group "They Lied To You About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGwWhFXnPSU

Future Forecasting Group "WARNING! This Bible Prophecy Isn’t What YOU Think It Is" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SBVOUHsFWE

Future Forecasting Group "Your Time To RISE! - Remote Viewing The Ascension / Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW9gBngV3sk

Future Forecasting Group "Making Sense of The Rapture & The Law Of One" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAjywAEKd-Q

Future Forecasting Group "STILL Processing The Rapture - REMOTE VIEWING" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ysvk44MUyfw


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Aliens in the Afterlife: Snatching, Scalping, and Programing" https://tinyurl.com/4ferf7vx


Keywords
ufoastral projectionartificial intelligenceraptureprison planetafterlifendeastral travelreptilianssoul trapgreyslooshreincarnationuapalien abductionreincarnation traphereafter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy