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THE INFAMOUS LETTER
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358 views • March 31, 2022
My guess would be preparations for the the great reset! Perhaps the Final stage was not implemented until Bush seniors' death due to his Skull and Bones contributions of Presidential pickings, Even going back to his contribution to the JFK Assassination.
Produced by OTT TV Scripture Reality 2019
Produced by OTT TV Scripture Reality 2019
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