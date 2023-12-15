Create New Account
TESS LAWRIE EXPOSES THE W.H.O.
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 16 hours ago

Former W.H.O. Consultant, Tess Lawrie, MD, PhD, discusses why global health regulatory agencies' motives are no longer about solving health crises and the powerful influence they have on governments worldwide.  


#WHO #WorldHealthOrganization #WorldCouncilForHealth

