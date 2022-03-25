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3/23/2022 Miles Guo: Now the most absurd thing is happening to humanity in the world. The wealth obtained by individual labor is subject to various supervision and restrictions; the New Federal State of China is developing a truly decentralized, stable and secure digital currency– “Tangping Coin”, which will be circulated globally without limitation for the benefit of all mankind