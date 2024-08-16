HIGH ALERT! The next phase of the COUP is coming Gen. Mike Flynn warns | Redacted w Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Over the past few weeks we've witnessed multiple an assassination attempts on President Trump's life, a deep state coup that removed President Biden from power, as massive banking outage where Americans couldn't get money or use their banks. What the hell is happening in America? Someone who knows all too well how the deep state permanent government operates is General Mike Flynn and we're thrilled to have him here on the show. Flynn warns that the next phase of the deep state coup is unfolding now. You can watch his movie here: https://flynnmovie.com