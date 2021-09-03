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Cosmic Service Announcement: Take Back & Embody Your Power.. Stop Drinking The Cool-Aids
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80 views • September 03, 2021
just a friendly reminder that you are more powerful than you know, which is why we live in such a toxic & deceptive reality that keeps us unhealthy, imbalanced & dumbed down.. the world we were born into before the dawning of the rona was far from normal & now the manipulators of reality got people begging to go back to their abnormal illusory life that they once had by way of toxic experimental injection, which they now feel everyone needs to get in order to achieve their delusions due to the mandates & propaganda of globalists & medical mafiosos with all their useful idiots propagating it to the masses.. it's the end of the germ theory era & we need a paradigm shift in reforming so much of this man made societal world and the institutional fabrics that have woven such an elaborate invisible prison around it all..
https://www.disease-is-different.com/
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/08/31/pcr-tests-cant-identify-delta-variant-its-all-fiction/
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/no-responsive-documents-from-any-one-any-where-for-sars-cov-19?utm_campaign=25ab2345-77b7-4dff-b4bb-24c8d547dff3&;utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=8bc9f9fe-46b7-43e9-82fb-6168e66264e8
https://cv19.fr/ressources/
https://yummy.doctor/blog/
https://home.solari.com/forms/
https://www.janaesp.com/bioterrorism-eugenics
vaxx playlist (600 videos): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S
30 Mask Articles & Studies: https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks
Natural Law TRANSCRIPTS: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-transcripts
Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
AwakenYaMind (my conscious music mixes): http://www.youtube.com/dereman427
Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/
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LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@AwakenYaMind
NewTube: https://uploads1.newtube.app/user/AwakenYaMind
Natty Law Music Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaXF2wc_PUGJR3vgB57hxorX
https://www.disease-is-different.com/
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/08/31/pcr-tests-cant-identify-delta-variant-its-all-fiction/
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/no-responsive-documents-from-any-one-any-where-for-sars-cov-19?utm_campaign=25ab2345-77b7-4dff-b4bb-24c8d547dff3&;utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=8bc9f9fe-46b7-43e9-82fb-6168e66264e8
https://cv19.fr/ressources/
https://yummy.doctor/blog/
https://home.solari.com/forms/
https://www.janaesp.com/bioterrorism-eugenics
vaxx playlist (600 videos): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S
30 Mask Articles & Studies: https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks
Natural Law TRANSCRIPTS: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-transcripts
Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
AwakenYaMind (my conscious music mixes): http://www.youtube.com/dereman427
Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind
Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli
LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@AwakenYaMind
NewTube: https://uploads1.newtube.app/user/AwakenYaMind
Natty Law Music Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaXF2wc_PUGJR3vgB57hxorX
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