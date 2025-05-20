BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Palm and Pine Podcast: Birthday Suit Bandit and Horse Woman Chaos!
Dive into the wild heart of the Sunshine State with the Boys of Old Florida! In this action-packed episode, Professor Barlow and co-host Steve unpack the latest Central Florida news, jaw-dropping current events, and listener feedback that’s heating up the airwaves. Get ready for a hilarious breakdown of the infamous Birthday Suit Bandit—a Florida Man tale that’s as outrageous as it gets! Steve drops exclusive updates on their engaging two-part William Bartram series and shares chilling progress on a local cold case murder investigation that’s got Florida buzzing. Plus, don’t miss the shocking story of a Florida Woman from Marion County, the world-renowned Horse Woman Capital, stirring up chaos like never before.

Introduction by Butch Faulkner. Music created on SUNO AI.

Support the Podcast at:

https://buymeacoffee.com/palmandpine

How to make cane syrup: a brief guide

Print, only $14

https://www.lulu.com/shop/douglas-barlow/processing-sugarcane-juice-into-syrup-a-brief-guide/paperback/product-e749r5k.html?page=1&pageSize=4

Electronic, only $13

https://www.lulu.com/shop/douglas-barlow/processing-sugarcane-juice-into-syrup-a-brief-guide/ebook/product-656mrvn.html?page=1&pageSize=4

humorflorida newsweird newscountry comedy
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

