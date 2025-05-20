Palm and Pine Podcast: Birthday Suit Bandit and Horse Woman Chaos!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dive into the wild heart of the Sunshine State with the Boys of Old Florida! In this action-packed episode, Professor Barlow and co-host Steve unpack the latest Central Florida news, jaw-dropping current events, and listener feedback that’s heating up the airwaves. Get ready for a hilarious breakdown of the infamous Birthday Suit Bandit—a Florida Man tale that’s as outrageous as it gets! Steve drops exclusive updates on their engaging two-part William Bartram series and shares chilling progress on a local cold case murder investigation that’s got Florida buzzing. Plus, don’t miss the shocking story of a Florida Woman from Marion County, the world-renowned Horse Woman Capital, stirring up chaos like never before.
Introduction by Butch Faulkner. Music created on SUNO AI.
