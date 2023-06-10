Create New Account
Weaponized Biden DOJ Indicted President Trump - Congressman Matt Gaetz
179 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

This phony Boxes Hoax indictment against President Trump reflects the most severe election interference on the part of the federal government that we have EVER seen!

From Matt Geetz Twitter

Cynthia said,  Every other president has kept certain papers and hasn't ever been treated this way. 

