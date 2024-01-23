EMERGENCIES ACT To Stop Trucker Protest Ruled UNCONSTITUTIONAL But Crystia Freeland DOUBLES DOWN!!!











Jan 23, 2024





Today a judge has ruled that the Trudeau government's crack down on the peaceful and legal freedom convoy protesters was unconstitutional and unreasonable!





The decision follows an application for judicial review launched by the Canadian Constitution Foundation, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, and several other applicants in 2022 after the emergency measures were used to end the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.





In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth shows how there is still hope for justice at the end of the road but it may take some time until justice prevails!