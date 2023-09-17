Create New Account
Dr. Meryl Nass Explains How The WHO's Proposed Pandemic Treaty Would Allow The WHO To "Take Over Everything In The World”
MIRRORED from

https://rumble.com/v2wufsr-2023.05.03-international-covid-summit-iii-eu-parliament-part-2-dr.-meryl-na.html 

2023.05.03 International Covid Summit III - EU Parliament - part 2 - Dr. Meryl Nass

Dr. Meryl Nass explains how the WHO's proposed pandemic treaty would allow the WHO to "take over everything in the world, stating that climate change, animals, plants, water systems [and] ecosystems are all central to health." In addition to this, it would abolish human rights protections, introduce censorship and digital passports, require governments to promote a single "official" version, and allow the WHO to declare "pandemics" on a whim. "We are undergoing a soft test... under the pretext of pandemic preparedness and a biosafety program."


Keywords
whomeryl nasscovid summitpandemic treaty

