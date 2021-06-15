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Boris Johnson Is A Communist - Martin Pope
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160 views • June 15, 2021
Outside Dowining St, Angry Demonstrators gathered to protest against Boris Johnson's reneging on his promise to open up the country on the 21st of June. This was the line in the sand for the anti-lockdown movement. It is clear now beyond doubt that the government seeks to puruse a course of authoritarian and genocidal rule over the British people. The bond of trust thin as it was, is now completely broken. The govt has made clear its intent and now it is up to the people to decide how we are going to respond. The demonstration was just the beginning of a lot more to come.
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