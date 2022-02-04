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Card of the Day for Friday, February 4, 2022 - The Unseelies
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1 view • February 04, 2022
We have made it to another Friday! After a very long, weird week, the card for today is a little ominous.
If you would like to schedule an appointment for distance Reiki or one-on-one meditation coaching, please contact me at [email protected]. I also lead an online meditation group on Sunday mornings from 9:00-10:00 am CST; anyone is welcome - contact me via email if you are interested in joining.
If you would like to schedule an appointment for distance Reiki or one-on-one meditation coaching, please contact me at [email protected]. I also lead an online meditation group on Sunday mornings from 9:00-10:00 am CST; anyone is welcome - contact me via email if you are interested in joining.
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