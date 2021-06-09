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Gain of Function Created Sweet Tooth... Full Live Show Thursday (Teaser) [09.06.2021]
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21 views • June 09, 2021
Note: Predictive Programming (mkultra) + Social Engineering exposed (again).
Social engineering:
In the context of information security, social engineering is the psychological manipulation of people into performing actions or divulging confidential information. This differs from social engineering within the social sciences, which does not concern the divulging of confidential information. A type of confidence trick for the purpose of information gathering, fraud, or system access, it differs from a traditional "con" in that it is often one of many steps in a more complex fraud scheme.[1]
It has also been defined as "any act that influences a person to take an action that may or may not be in their best interests."[2]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_engineering_(security)
Predictive Programming:
Is that the government or other higher-ups are using fictional movies or books as a mass mind control tool to make the population more accepting of planned future events. This was first described and proposed by researcher Alan Watt who defines Predictive programming as “Predictive programming is a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders.
If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.” (Wood) Then it was popularized by Alex Jones and David Icke. The most notable cases of predictive programing are the examples found in the Simpsons, The Dark Night Rises, The Hunger Games, and the oldest being from Futility. Information can be found on blog posts and many conspiracy theorists have either made videos on it or have spoken on the subject.
https://u.osu.edu/vanzandt/2018/04/18/predictive-programming/
2,576 views•Premiered 23 hours ago
Enterthe5t4rz UNSTOPPABLE
12.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gSRuO-7vZYg
Social engineering:
In the context of information security, social engineering is the psychological manipulation of people into performing actions or divulging confidential information. This differs from social engineering within the social sciences, which does not concern the divulging of confidential information. A type of confidence trick for the purpose of information gathering, fraud, or system access, it differs from a traditional "con" in that it is often one of many steps in a more complex fraud scheme.[1]
It has also been defined as "any act that influences a person to take an action that may or may not be in their best interests."[2]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_engineering_(security)
Predictive Programming:
Is that the government or other higher-ups are using fictional movies or books as a mass mind control tool to make the population more accepting of planned future events. This was first described and proposed by researcher Alan Watt who defines Predictive programming as “Predictive programming is a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders.
If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.” (Wood) Then it was popularized by Alex Jones and David Icke. The most notable cases of predictive programing are the examples found in the Simpsons, The Dark Night Rises, The Hunger Games, and the oldest being from Futility. Information can be found on blog posts and many conspiracy theorists have either made videos on it or have spoken on the subject.
https://u.osu.edu/vanzandt/2018/04/18/predictive-programming/
2,576 views•Premiered 23 hours ago
Enterthe5t4rz UNSTOPPABLE
12.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gSRuO-7vZYg
Keywords
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