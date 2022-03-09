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RUSSIA DELIVERS HUMANITARIAN AID TO THE (UKRAINIAN) PEOPLE OF KHARKOV AND Melitopol
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80 views • March 09, 2022
RUSSIA DELIVERS HUMANITARIAN AID TO THE (UKRAINIAN) PEOPLE OF KHARKOV AND Melitopol
Russian military rushes to disperse 30 tons of food to the Ukrainian people in Kharkov, don’t believe the media when they say Russia is creating genocide.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TWjJJDk8ZPnl/
UKRAINIAN FORCES USING CIVILIANS AS HUMAN SHIELDS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wXBBDhJuRFkH/
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=- DiSCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo -=
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"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE
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Russian military rushes to disperse 30 tons of food to the Ukrainian people in Kharkov, don’t believe the media when they say Russia is creating genocide.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TWjJJDk8ZPnl/
UKRAINIAN FORCES USING CIVILIANS AS HUMAN SHIELDS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wXBBDhJuRFkH/
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
=- DiSCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo -=
https://t-shirtsplus.shop?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
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