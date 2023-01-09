H ναυαρχίδα του Διός έρχεται στην γη!O Ήλιος της δικαιοσύνης.(Zeus is coming to earth,ufo)Παναγιώτης Τουλάτος

Τα γεγονότα της Αποκαλύψεως επαληθεύονται καθε μερα...Το άγνωστο σωμα δεν είναι ούτε πλανήτης ούτε κομήτης αλλά η Ναυαρχίδα Διός η οποία έχει μπει στο ηλιακό μας συστημα για την τελική αναμετρηση Ολυμπίων ενάντια των αρνητικών δυνάμεων ώστε να αρπαχτούν οι εκλεκτοί του Χριστού που δεν θα δεχτούν το χαραγμα chip 666 .Τα ρεπορταζ ανήκουν στο ccn.gr και euronews.gr
ΠΗΓΗ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ HELIOSRADIO,PANAGIOTIS TOULATOS
