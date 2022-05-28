Pfizer CEO FALSE/FAKE Clip: Population reduction by 50 percent in 2023 = INCORRECT.

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I pulled it from Rumble where it appears on a number of channels. I did not detect the edit job, for which I apologize. Setting the record straight. Thanks to those who kindly pointed out the error and redirected us to the full clip.
Here is a full length video posted on youtube: https://youtu.be/9ccd3LMNMl8
What he apparently said:
“One of them was by year 2023, we would reduce by 50% the number of people on the planet who cannot afford our medicines.”
Of course, it could have been edited as well... but yeah, I found it believable and fell for it. Apologies to all for the error.