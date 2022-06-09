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The True Tragedy of War with Russia
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522 views • June 09, 2022
Alex Christoforou of https://theduran.locals.com/ joins guest host Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com/ on The Alex Jones Show to break down the true depth of the tragedy of war with Russia.
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