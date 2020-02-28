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Moon Hoax Video #6 "1969 Original: See Frog/Desert Rat - Proof Of A Hoax"
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384 views • February 28, 2020
This video was acquired by me in 2009, and shows at the 00:56 second mark something clearly hopping away as an astronaut passes by it. It was thought by some that this may have been a frog or a toad.
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