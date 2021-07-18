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Wake-up programme thunderstorm
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90 views • July 18, 2021
This video proves that the huge rainfall in Germany has NO natural cause. It was caused by weather influence systems. As part of the push for the climate programme.
Deze video bewijst dat de enorme regenval in Duitsland GEEN natuurlijke oorzaak kent. Zij werd veroorzaakt door weer beïnvloedingssystemen. In het kader van het doorduwen van het klimaat programma.
Deze video bewijst dat de enorme regenval in Duitsland GEEN natuurlijke oorzaak kent. Zij werd veroorzaakt door weer beïnvloedingssystemen. In het kader van het doorduwen van het klimaat programma.
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