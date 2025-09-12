© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(YouTube Banned!) There is no hate speech or medical misinformation. There is only speech, and YouTube does not respect our American values, so regardless I am going with Rumble. I want to talk about the Jewish problem, vaccines, or other things on my mind that are worth talking about. I think the groypers are going to take over, just like Nick says.
Keep this channel on the air, GO:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
or:
Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
(This channel) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos
1112. MR BEAST Reptilian!!! ADL Debanking FREEDOM (8-28-25)