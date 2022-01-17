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X22 REPORT - The Wave is Going to Begin in AZ & it’s Going to Sweep Across This Country, The Comeback
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200 views • January 17, 2022
X22 REPORT - Ep. 2678b - Jan 16, 2021
The Wave Is Going to Begin In AZ & It’s Going To Sweep Across This Country, The Comeback

The people are feeling the inflation, this is a hidden tax created by the [CB], this is on purpose to enslave the people to have them worker harder and harder as time goes on. The people are united, the economy has brought the people together and do not agree with [JB]/[CB]. The patriots are pushing forward with the plan, the storm is coming and the wave is going to start in AZ and sweep across this country. We are witnessing the take down of the [DS]. The [DS] pushed a [FF] to change the news cycle, more on the way. The communication blackout is continuing and getting worse at more and more information is dripped out. Trump is letting us know to hold on he is coming. The country is going to be incredible and the people are going to see something that they have never experienced before.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


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