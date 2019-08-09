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FREAKS OF CANNABIS - Marijuana Plant Mutations
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83 views • August 09, 2019
Today on Lex’s world - oddities and unusual phenotypes witnessed in Cannabis. From split fanleaves, to buds on fanleaves to self-topping plants, I tried to showcase it all. Some of these are actually stress-induced conditions mistaken for phenotypes (like bleaching).
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