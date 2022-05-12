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Love is Our Superpower | Patrior Streetfighter
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51 views • May 12, 2022
What stops the mainstream narrative from completely causing divisions among the American People? How can we get the truth out there?
Scott Mckay talks with his guest about stopping the mainstream narrative about how we treat one another. Our superpower is love against the Deep State. By not falling into aggression with one another over trivial things we need to get the truth out to help those who aren’t ascended.
To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter, with more insight from Scott Mckay, go to: americanmediaperiscope.com/may-11th-2022-patriot-streetfighter/
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at americanmediaperiscope.com to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Scott Mckay talks with his guest about stopping the mainstream narrative about how we treat one another. Our superpower is love against the Deep State. By not falling into aggression with one another over trivial things we need to get the truth out to help those who aren’t ascended.
To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter, with more insight from Scott Mckay, go to: americanmediaperiscope.com/may-11th-2022-patriot-streetfighter/
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at americanmediaperiscope.com to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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