Stew Peters Show: Dr. David Martin Reveals 2 DECADES Of C19 Patent CONSPIRACY!

Dr. David Martin Reveals 2 DECADES Of C19 Patent CONSPIRACY! Citizen Grand Jury Trials COMING

SARS is a manufactured LIES!

Dr. David Martin joins the show to detail how Americans should form a citizen's grand jury, to hold the elite criminals accountable! Our federal government conceded to the CDC and the FDA lying about the shots, now it's time to stand up!

Good doctors are being attacked! DeAnna Lorraine joins to share how Dr. Paul Thomas had his medical license removed after giving informed consent about the dangers of the jab!

For sharing that the vaccine increases autism, cancer, and heart failure, Dr. Thomas was silenced!

Big Tech & Pharma are propaganda buddies! Attorney Thomas Renz joins to detail how we need to hold the media and pharmaceutical giants to the stakes! They colluded to force the vaccine and brainwash the masses, and now it's time to hold them accountable!

It's all LIES! Karen Kingston joins to share the TRUTH about Wuhan! The population was the victim of a bioweapon attack, which our federal government and institutions used against as a "vaccine"!