'They staged a bloody coup — and now blame us for defending people'
Putin reflects on shortsighted political moves by the Western elites.
🚨Putin: Russia was forced to act in Ukraine
“We didn’t stage the coup in Ukraine,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said, recalling how the West preached about democracy — then backed a bloody power grab in Kiev.
“They simply forced us to do what we’re doing now — and still try to blame us for it,” he added.