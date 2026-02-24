PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Minimize EMFs & Man-Made Blue Light

Video going over Public Enemy #1 (& top existential threat)--5G & other man-made electromagnetic fields (EMFs)--; 5 books to read about EMFs & "dirty electricity; how to protect yourself from man-made blue light coming off of all our electronic screens; & 6 sources of powerful antioxidants to minimize the damage that looking at screens does to your eyes.





To view The Best Books, Movies, Videos, Experts, Organizations, Companies, & Resources about Non-native

(Man-Made) Electromagnetic Fields (nnEMFs), visit any of

tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFForDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFforDummies





Clean-up "dirty electricity" & reduce harmful electromagnetic fields (EMFs) w/ UL-listed devices as described at:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerpoint

OR

tinyurl.com/SaticUSAPresentation

by:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticUSA

To become a FREE SaticUSA affiliate, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA





To learn about the Harms of Artificial Blue Light & how to protect yourself, visit all of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLightForDummies





Protect from the harms of man-made blue light w/ the world's FIRST 4-in-1 UV transmittance blue blockers by

https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

OR

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestBlueBlockers

To become a FREE VivaRays affiliate, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestBlueBlockers





Have MORE energy, better sleep, less eye-strain, not spike your blood glucose & insulin levels, & MORE w/ the world's FIRST blue light- & flicker-free tablet w/ full-speed, paper-like display by:

https://buy.daylightcomputer.com/howtodieofnothing

or

https://tinyurl.com/TheHealthiestComputer





Learn more at:

https://tinyurl.com/DaylightComputerPowerpoint





For bulk/wholesale orders for your doctor's office/clinic, hospital, school, field sales force, etc., contact me at 786.441.2727 or cell: 305.297.9360





6 Sources of Antioxidants to Protect Your Eyes from Digital Strain





1. blue-green algae such as Aphanizomenon flos-aquae (AFA) by

https://e3live.com/howtodieofnothing

OR

https://www.e3live.com?bg_ref=vFoO8tXOSY

To become an e3Live Ambassador, fill-out

https://ambassador.e3live.com/register?parent=vFoO8tXOSY

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ShareE3Live





2. "Recharge" marine phytoplankton w/ 70+ trace minerals & a vegan source of Omega-3s by

https://tinyurl.com/EvenBetterThanKrill

OR

https://shop.activationproducts.com/howtodieofnothing





To become a free ActivationProducts affiliate, fill-out

https://af.uppromote.com/activationproducts/register?ref=94hOj1h84kIKom&p=239329

OR

https://tinyurl.com/JoinActivationProducts





3. High, naturally-occurring vitamins A & D found in raw, fermented cod & skate liver oils by

https://tinyurl.com/FermentedLiverOils

Get a discount by applying code

howtodieofnothing

at GreenPasture.org





4. clean chlorella & spirulina by

https://tinyurl.com/MikeAdamsHealthRangerStore





5. organic fresh & frozen berries by Costco & delivered to your door using

https://tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart

This is my $10 off InstaCart referrral link when you create a new account





6. Omega-3s found in New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussels that contains grape & kiwifruit seed by

https://MoxDirect.com

Get a discount by applying code:

DANNY





To be able to afford the above by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom





, watch the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom





, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave me a VM at

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975