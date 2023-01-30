Create New Account
WARNING!-ARE THEY INTENTIONALLY POISONING PREPPERS CHICKEN FEED? CONTROL FOOD SUPPLY CONTROL POPULACE.
Ezekiel34
Published 16 hours ago |
ARE THEY INTENTIONALLY POISONING PREPPERS CHICKEN FEED?

The are removing essential nutrients that the hens need to produce eggs.
Brought to you by the same psychopaths that have been doing the same thing (removing essential nutrients) from the infant formulas, used by un-aware mothers in lieu of breast feeding, to damage the cognitive development of the  children

