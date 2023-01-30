WARNING!-ARE THEY INTENTIONALLY POISONING PREPPERS CHICKEN FEED? CONTROL FOOD SUPPLY CONTROL POPULACE.

ARE THEY INTENTIONALLY POISONING PREPPERS CHICKEN FEED?

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34

The are removing essential nutrients that the hens need to produce eggs.

Brought to you by the same psychopaths that have been doing the same thing (removing essential nutrients) from the infant formulas, used by un-aware mothers in lieu of breast feeding, to damage the cognitive development of the children

