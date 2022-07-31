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Massive Red Pill On January 6 Committee Laid Out By Kash Patel In Just Five Minutes
"Share this video with your family & friends who still believe the J6 fake news narrative. Lyin Liz exonerated Trump w her own words" - The Storm Has Arrived 17
She knows that. She's capitalizing on people's lack of knowledge."