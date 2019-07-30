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(Part 5 of 5) Testimonial - LifeChanged Soul Self-Energy Transformation (LSSET) Training
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9 views • July 30, 2019
For some things can you create immediate relief?
What would you say to someome whose possibly currently on the fence about LSSET?
How has LSSET helped in your daily, mainstream work, life career?
Has LSSET given you less daily anxiety & worry about work?
How would you explain LSSET to a Child?
LSSET does its work for you!
How LSSET easily addresses, overwhelm, anxiety, worry.
How has LSSET improved you with your family?
Explain what LSSET does in 2 to 3 sentences.
When is your book coming out?
What would you say to someome whose possibly currently on the fence about LSSET?
How has LSSET helped in your daily, mainstream work, life career?
Has LSSET given you less daily anxiety & worry about work?
How would you explain LSSET to a Child?
LSSET does its work for you!
How LSSET easily addresses, overwhelm, anxiety, worry.
How has LSSET improved you with your family?
Explain what LSSET does in 2 to 3 sentences.
When is your book coming out?
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