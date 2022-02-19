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Case Big Game
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6 views • February 19, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCXqjKpEK2o
Image video from CMCproduction for a business project, quest "Big Game". Full cycle video production
Task: Quickly shoot an image video for the quest. In order to detach from competitors and declare a high level of the project. Arouse interest in it not only among quest lovers, but also among a wide range of people.
Solution: There was very little time. The locations were not completed and it was necessary to shoot in an atmospheric way without ready-made locations. The shooting took place in Moscow. As a result, we worked for 48 hours. We quickly decided on the iconic key and pitch.
We decided to shoot in the form of a trailer for the story in which the player has to immerse himself. An introduction to gaming reality.
Result: Great interest in the quest. Questions about what kind of movie or story it is and will it really be so cool? Several tens of thousands of views. Increasing startup loyalty, attracting media people and speeding up the project launch process.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
"Big game"
Video studio production CMCproduction
Producer - Alexey Zheleznyakov (Gurov)
https://www.instagram.com/jelezo81/
Director - Margarita Bugaeva-Zheleznyakova (White Rose)
https://www.instagram.com/margo_bugaeva/
Operator - Mikhail Smirnov (CMCproduction)
Second cameraman - Arthur Gura
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Image video from CMCproduction for a business project, quest "Big Game". Full cycle video production
Task: Quickly shoot an image video for the quest. In order to detach from competitors and declare a high level of the project. Arouse interest in it not only among quest lovers, but also among a wide range of people.
Solution: There was very little time. The locations were not completed and it was necessary to shoot in an atmospheric way without ready-made locations. The shooting took place in Moscow. As a result, we worked for 48 hours. We quickly decided on the iconic key and pitch.
We decided to shoot in the form of a trailer for the story in which the player has to immerse himself. An introduction to gaming reality.
Result: Great interest in the quest. Questions about what kind of movie or story it is and will it really be so cool? Several tens of thousands of views. Increasing startup loyalty, attracting media people and speeding up the project launch process.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
"Big game"
Video studio production CMCproduction
Producer - Alexey Zheleznyakov (Gurov)
https://www.instagram.com/jelezo81/
Director - Margarita Bugaeva-Zheleznyakova (White Rose)
https://www.instagram.com/margo_bugaeva/
Operator - Mikhail Smirnov (CMCproduction)
Second cameraman - Arthur Gura
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
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