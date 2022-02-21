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Uncensored KJ's What Happened? (2/21/22) [21.02.2022]
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31 views • February 22, 2022
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- Death and mass Suffering......brought to you by Phizer !!!!
- Evil people are gonna Burn.......thats why God made hell soo big !!!!
- Phizzer address in wuhan han is Pfizer (Wuhan) Research & Development Co., Ltd. B14, Biolake 666 Gaoxin Ave., Eastlaske Hi-Tech Wuhan, HB 430205 China.
- https://www.livescience.com/graphene-hides-rare-magnetism.html
- Imagine investing in pfizer or moderna just before 2019 ... Wonder how their stocks are doing ... Conspiracy theoriest? See the Trends. Invest in cointelpro and the illuminati and get rich fast! ... Not like they'll let you work for a living ...
KJOzborne - 18642 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/08WnHMKbnaeT/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kjozborne/
Watch these shows & my videos on all devices:
amazon/firestick/roku: thescariestmovieever.Tv https://watch.Thescariestmovieever.Tv/webtv-v3/
help support my work: https://www.Patreon.Com/kjozborne
paypal@[email protected]
updated: 24/7 chatroom (tsme discord): https://discord.Gg/qebsshk
my website: https://www.Whoiskjozborne.Com/
bitchute: https://www.Bitchute.Com/channel/1fvm1vv3mpup/
rumble: https://rumble.Com/user/kjozborne
minds: https://www.Minds.Com/kjozborne/
instagram: https://www.Instagram.Com/thescariestmovieever/
facebook: https://www.Facebook.Com/thescariestmovieever/
twitter: https://twitter.Com/scariestmovie
pinterest: https://www.Pinterest.Com/scariestmovie/_saved/
brighteon: https://www.Brighteon.Com/channels/kjozborne
odysee: https://odysee.Com/@thescariestmovieever:3
All shows are also downloaded to thescariestmovieever.Tv (as a solid back up). Thank you!
emergency food supplies here (*specials): https://mypatriotsupply.Com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-the-scariest-movie-ever-may-2020Rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=rs.Rd-scariest.Movie.Ever
Podcast for kj's what happened here: https://cms.Megaphone.Fm/channel/kjozborneSelected=rep8601546168
- Death and mass Suffering......brought to you by Phizer !!!!
- Evil people are gonna Burn.......thats why God made hell soo big !!!!
- Phizzer address in wuhan han is Pfizer (Wuhan) Research & Development Co., Ltd. B14, Biolake 666 Gaoxin Ave., Eastlaske Hi-Tech Wuhan, HB 430205 China.
- https://www.livescience.com/graphene-hides-rare-magnetism.html
- Imagine investing in pfizer or moderna just before 2019 ... Wonder how their stocks are doing ... Conspiracy theoriest? See the Trends. Invest in cointelpro and the illuminati and get rich fast! ... Not like they'll let you work for a living ...
KJOzborne - 18642 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/08WnHMKbnaeT/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kjozborne/
Watch these shows & my videos on all devices:
amazon/firestick/roku: thescariestmovieever.Tv https://watch.Thescariestmovieever.Tv/webtv-v3/
help support my work: https://www.Patreon.Com/kjozborne
paypal@[email protected]
updated: 24/7 chatroom (tsme discord): https://discord.Gg/qebsshk
my website: https://www.Whoiskjozborne.Com/
bitchute: https://www.Bitchute.Com/channel/1fvm1vv3mpup/
rumble: https://rumble.Com/user/kjozborne
minds: https://www.Minds.Com/kjozborne/
instagram: https://www.Instagram.Com/thescariestmovieever/
facebook: https://www.Facebook.Com/thescariestmovieever/
twitter: https://twitter.Com/scariestmovie
pinterest: https://www.Pinterest.Com/scariestmovie/_saved/
brighteon: https://www.Brighteon.Com/channels/kjozborne
odysee: https://odysee.Com/@thescariestmovieever:3
All shows are also downloaded to thescariestmovieever.Tv (as a solid back up). Thank you!
emergency food supplies here (*specials): https://mypatriotsupply.Com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-the-scariest-movie-ever-may-2020Rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=rs.Rd-scariest.Movie.Ever
Podcast for kj's what happened here: https://cms.Megaphone.Fm/channel/kjozborneSelected=rep8601546168
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