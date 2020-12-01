How Do You Find Your Truth?

Where can you find news you can trust? Do you trust the major TV stations or the CDC, FDA, NIH or WHO? Are you getting different messages at different times from the same organizations? How much censoring is involved in the news you're getting? The simple answer to these questions is that you cannot trust the information that is being

repeated continually. So, if you're confused you're not alone. Most of Americans don't know what to believe. We all want good science, but where is it? We have a test to diagnose Covid 19 that is not accurate, a method of counting the number of deaths from it is greatly exaggerated, death rates this year that are no different from the past five years, and where 99.7% of people who get Covid 19 survive. And, do we need a

vaccine for numbers this low? Dr. Len and Francesco discuss these issues and offer ways of dealing with the widespread misinformation that is being forced on us.