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9RCB Vi intervjuar Simon Shack om John F Kennedy
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0 view • December 10, 2019
Medverkande i detta avsnitt är Patrik, Martin och Simon Shack. Gillar ni det vi producerar får ni gärna skicka in ett bidrag till bankkonto SEB 5708 35 378 01
1) Kortare del av JFK:s månlandningstal
2) Vi intervjuar Simon Schack om vad JFK åstadkom i livet, hans roll som president och det i bild och videomaterialet som tyder på att hans bortgång inte gick till så som det beskskrivits i historieböckerna.
3) Dåtidens mest kända nyhetsankare Dan Rather beskriver hur Kennedy sköts.
4) Simon Shacks låt Same again
5) JFK:s hela månlandningstal.
6) Simon Shacks låt Got you by the balls
7) Abirato på Fakeologist radio intervjuar Simon Schack om Zapruderfilmen.
1) Kortare del av JFK:s månlandningstal
2) Vi intervjuar Simon Schack om vad JFK åstadkom i livet, hans roll som president och det i bild och videomaterialet som tyder på att hans bortgång inte gick till så som det beskskrivits i historieböckerna.
3) Dåtidens mest kända nyhetsankare Dan Rather beskriver hur Kennedy sköts.
4) Simon Shacks låt Same again
5) JFK:s hela månlandningstal.
6) Simon Shacks låt Got you by the balls
7) Abirato på Fakeologist radio intervjuar Simon Schack om Zapruderfilmen.
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