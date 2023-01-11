Biblical Proof the Rapture is BEFORE the 7 Year Tribulation [mirrored]

Mirrored copy of "100% Proof The Rapture is BEFORE The 7 Year Tribulation..." posted 1 Nov 2022 on the Gregg Jackson channel on YouTube.URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpzTPP_LKe4

Couple of important points about The Rapture & 2nd Coming which the vast majority of self professing Christians confuse and conflate...

Matthew 24 is written to a distinctly Jewish audience regarding Israel DURING the Tribulation (which is explicitly for Israel and the other unbelieving Gentile nations)...NOT The Church which hadn't even come into being when Jesus taught on The 2nd Coming during The Olivet Discourse in Matthew 24. The Church has not and never will replaced Israel. So citing Matthew 24 as "proof" of a post Tribulation Rapture is 100% Biblically inaccurate.

For those who assert that the Rapture is a "man made" contrived doctrine, they may want to read 1st Thessalonians 4:17. The word "caught up" is translated "Harpazo" in the Greek which means to be violently snatched away/physically removed and is translated "rapturo" in Latin which is where the English word "rapture" is derived. So, it's a total lie to say that John Nelson Darby "invented" The Pretribulation Rapture when the Bible teaches that The Super Apostle Paul was the one who not only received The Gospel directly from Jesus but is also solely responsible for revealing the mystery of The Pretribulation Rapture in 1st Thessalonians 4, 2nd Thessalonians 2 and 1st Corinthians 15.

The Bottom Line:

The Pretribulation Rapture is 100% Biblical and occurs when the Body of Christ is "caught up to be with The Lord IN THE AIR" BEFORE The 7 year Tribulation. And the The 2nd Coming of Christ occurs at the very end of the 7 Year Tribulation when Jesus literally sets foot on The Mount of Olives.

The Rapture is a signless, imminent event that occurs at "the twinkling of an eye" (1st Corinthians 15:51-53) prior to The 7 Year Tribulation where the ENTIRE Body of Christ (those who have trusted in Christ alone as savior) GO UP!!!!

The 2nd Coming occurs at the END of the 7 year Tribulation when we (The Body of Christ) return WITH Jesus DOWN to the earth to vanquish The Enemies of The Lord and rule and reign WITH Him for eternity in The Millennium and Eternal State!

At the RAPTURE, the Body of Christ goes UP to be WITH The Lord (BEFORE THE TRIBULATION)!

And at the END of the 7 year Tribulation, we come back DOWN with Jesus in our glorified bodies!

RAPTURE WE GO UP! 2nd Coming WE COME DOWN!

Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

God bless you. Maranatha!