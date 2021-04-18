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Smoking Gun: SPARS Document Reveals in Detail COVID-19 Mass Murder Plan Happening Right Now
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1281 views • April 18, 2021
Protect yourself by discovering your future before it happens in this jaw-dropping video. The Johns Hopkins SPARS document combined with recent and current events is absolute proof the COVID-19 depopulation attack was planned years ago, not later than 2017.
The document masterfully summarized in this video, "The SPARS Pandemic: 2025 - 2028, A Futuristic Scenario for Public Health Risk Communications" from Johns Hopkins University is titled as if the SPARS virus plan described is in the future. This is an intentional misdirection. The SPARS virus plan described - really COVID-19 - has been, and is unfolding right now.
SPARS is the shocking master plan for Big Pharma global domination, enslavement, and depopulation. It is the key to defeating the globalists. SPARS unifies Lock Step (found in the document "Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development" by the Rockefeller Foundation, see below), Event 201, and Crimson Contagion into a tyrannical, technocratic depopulation plan.
Download the SPARS Pandemic scenario book (PDF) now before it gets deleted, and share it far and wide today:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
Save the source web page for the SPARS Pandemic scenario book now before it gets deleted, and share it far and wide:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
Lock Step by the Rockefeller Foundation:
Download here: https://truthcomestolight.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Rockefeller-Foundation-2010-Scenarios-for-the-Future-of-Technology-and-International-Development.pdf
Brief analysis of Lock Step document here: https://thewatchtowers.org/lockstep-written-10-years-ago-chronicles-how-to-bring-the-world-down-with-a-pandemic-this-report-was-produced-by-the-rockefeller-foundation/
Event 201 web (2019) site:
https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
Crimson Contagion (2019) PDF:
https://www.chicago.gov/content/dam/city/depts/cdph/policy_planning/Board_of_Health/BOH_Presentation_Sep182019.pdf
"COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease" referenced in the video:
https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
Preparedness for a High Impact Respiratory Pandemic - Johns Hopkins
https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2019/190918-GMPBreport-respiratorypathogen.pdf
Please spread the link for this video far and wide today!
Assertions made herein are the opinions of the author.
The document masterfully summarized in this video, "The SPARS Pandemic: 2025 - 2028, A Futuristic Scenario for Public Health Risk Communications" from Johns Hopkins University is titled as if the SPARS virus plan described is in the future. This is an intentional misdirection. The SPARS virus plan described - really COVID-19 - has been, and is unfolding right now.
SPARS is the shocking master plan for Big Pharma global domination, enslavement, and depopulation. It is the key to defeating the globalists. SPARS unifies Lock Step (found in the document "Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development" by the Rockefeller Foundation, see below), Event 201, and Crimson Contagion into a tyrannical, technocratic depopulation plan.
Download the SPARS Pandemic scenario book (PDF) now before it gets deleted, and share it far and wide today:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
Save the source web page for the SPARS Pandemic scenario book now before it gets deleted, and share it far and wide:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
Lock Step by the Rockefeller Foundation:
Download here: https://truthcomestolight.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Rockefeller-Foundation-2010-Scenarios-for-the-Future-of-Technology-and-International-Development.pdf
Brief analysis of Lock Step document here: https://thewatchtowers.org/lockstep-written-10-years-ago-chronicles-how-to-bring-the-world-down-with-a-pandemic-this-report-was-produced-by-the-rockefeller-foundation/
Event 201 web (2019) site:
https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
Crimson Contagion (2019) PDF:
https://www.chicago.gov/content/dam/city/depts/cdph/policy_planning/Board_of_Health/BOH_Presentation_Sep182019.pdf
"COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease" referenced in the video:
https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
Preparedness for a High Impact Respiratory Pandemic - Johns Hopkins
https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2019/190918-GMPBreport-respiratorypathogen.pdf
Please spread the link for this video far and wide today!
Assertions made herein are the opinions of the author.
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