Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Interview with the Clown Council - Omaha Friends Created by Diversity and Inclusion
channel image
Real Free News
58 Subscribers
19 views
Published 16 hours ago

In modern-day Omaha Nebraska, five prospects interview with the Clown Council for the vacant Clown Council seat. Interview with the Clown Council Introduction 00:20 Weasel's Question 00:50 Meltdown Question 01:34 J'Uni-Ta's Question 2:18 Lerch's Question 3:17 Flounder's Question 3:47 Stinker's Question 4:33 Omaha Friends is an American internet sitcom created by incompetence and stupidity. A comedy series based in Omaha about old friends, in the struggle to find success and happiness in life, but it is never that straight forward, is it? The series follows Mayor Hot Turd, The Omaha Clown Council, and many other grown men and women, in positions of responsibility, acting like, child-like idiots. They navigate the ups and downs of mismanagement, incompetence, and overreach in the city across the river from Council Bluffs. #omahafriends #friends #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #clowncouncil #omahacitycouncil #omahaclowncouncil #jeanstothert #hotturd #PeteFestersen #weasel #JuanitaJohnson #DannyBegley #lerch #VinnyPalermo #fredo #DonRowe #flounder #BrinkerHarding #stinker #AimeeMelton #meltdown #chrisjeramm #petericketts #jimpillen #bensasse #debfisher #donbacon #omahastreetcar #omahatrolley #nebraskalegislature #dannettersmith #lindsayhuse #adipour #nebraskadhhs #kmtv #wowt #ketv #kptm #fox42 #owh #omahaworldherald #savelives #emptyplatitudes #maskupmetro #muzzleup #holdyourbeath #hashtagmania #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #lincoln #huskerfootball #huskernews #huskerupdate #huskergameday #huskerhoops #huskerbasketball #nebraskabasketball #unl #wedontcoast #shareomaha #givingtuesday402 #cornhuskers #huskers #skerz #gobigred #gbr #JenniferAniston #CourteneyCox #LisaKudrow #MattLeBlanc #MatthewPerry #DavidSchwimmer #friendssitcom #friendsmovie #friendsrerun #friendstv #friendstvshow #friendsthemesong #friendsmusic #friendsreunion

Keywords
stupidnebraskaidiots

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket