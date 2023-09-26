Create New Account
Maria Zeee & Miriam Shaw: People Standing Up to the Tyrants Worldwide is Possible!
Tanjerea
Published 16 hours ago


Miriam Shaw from Moms on a Mission joins Maria Zeee on The Stew Peters Network to share the story of how she and a small group of determined parents put an end to mask and injection mandates at her child’s school, and how every person can make a difference and overcome the globalist agenda.

