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STOP Letting Dr. Fauci On TV!
The Fruit Basket
The Fruit Basket
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160 views • March 07, 2021
In this clip, we discuss the dystopia hell world that is highlighted in the microsoft sponsored LA school reopening video. We also discuss how Dr. Anthony Fauci should NOT be allowed on TV anymore. This clip is taken from episode 103 of our podcast: https://youtu.be/x5_5ItYrxKQ
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The content shown or presented in this video that is not directly owned by The Fruit Basket is strictly for the purpose of commentary, criticism, or news reporting. We claim no ownership of any of the standalone clips or articles featured in this video unless otherwise expressed.

#fauci #microsoft #biden
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vaccinebidenkamalamicrosoftlos angelesfaucimandatescientistsmaskscovid19covid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy