In January 2026, massive protests erupted across Santiago and other cities in Chile and Argentina. Tens of thousands took to the streets demanding, "Kick out Israelis, kick Zionism out," following viral footage and eyewitness accounts alleging Israeli tourists deliberately set fires in Patagonia’s protected forests.





The demonstrations were sparked by a recent confrontation in Torres del Paine National Park, where hikers caught individuals igniting blazes in restricted zones. This incident is not isolated—over the past decade, similar fires have been linked to Israeli travelers, including a 2012 case where an Israeli backpacker’s negligence burned over 11,000 hectares.





Protesters and locals suspect a coordinated effort to clear and devalue land, making it easier for foreign buyers—including Israeli-linked firms—to acquire protected areas. These concerns grew after policy shifts under President Javier Melaye eased restrictions on foreign land ownership and accelerated redevelopment of fire-damaged properties.





