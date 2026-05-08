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Pro Vaxx, pro IRGC, pro masking agitators at Fauci speaking event Redondo Beach May 6th 2026
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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Three dangerous psycho agitators(probably paid by globalist NGOs)constantly harassed our anti Fauci, anti covid vaxx group. They were flying an islamist terrorist Iran IRGC flag(that has executed over 100,000 of their own people for protesting), wearing face diapers, Kamala, pro vaxx shirts.


They made obscene sexually harassing comments to senior citizen ladies and walked into the middle of busy Manhattan beach Blvd. blocking traffic and could have caused some serious traffic accidents.


Police were nowhere to be found except later telling us we couldn't stand on the sidewalk protesting Fauci in front of OUR public performing arts center.


It's time for DOJ to arrest and prosecute these terrorists and deport the ones here illegally since local police refuse to enforce laws and public safety. 

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vaccineislamistsagitators
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy