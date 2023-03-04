ECONOMIC COLLAPSE 2023-THE GREAT RESET (INTERESTING SET OF VIDEOS)

PLEASE READ..INTERESTING SERIES OF VIDEOS I RAN ACROSS. THESE VIDEOS WERE MADE TWO YEARS AGO. THIS GUY USES GEMATRIA AND HIDDEN MESSAGES IN MOVIES AND SONG VIDEOS TO MAKE HIS CASE THAT AN ECONOMIC COLLASPE WILL HAPPEN IN 2023.

Gematria is the practice of coding numbers into words. It is an ancient practice that traces back to at least the Hebrew and Greek languages, in which they used letters from the alphabet as numbers.





