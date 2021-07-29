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Some foundational truths about what is happening in South Africa
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31 views • July 29, 2021
Because of decades upon decades of massive international media propaganda about South Africa, one needs a basic understanding and acceptance of some core facts to begin to grasp what is going on.
Even for someone born there, truth is very difficult to discern as nothing is what it seems, even though the truth is there to see quite openly if common sense was not blotted out from the minds of the people.
Even for someone born there, truth is very difficult to discern as nothing is what it seems, even though the truth is there to see quite openly if common sense was not blotted out from the minds of the people.
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