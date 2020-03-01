Allah Makes Rulers, The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan

Minister Farrakhan speaks at Rutgers University in New Jersey on November 12, 1981.



Transcript:



This Qur'an says Moses was a Muslim. But Moses didn’t teach universal love. He didn’t teach the people to love Pharaoh whose time has come. He taught the people to reject Pharaoh and to reject Pharaoh's wicked, degenerate way of life. Is that right?



Yes he did. He said I’m going to bring you out of Egypt, and I’m going to put you as a ruler in the place of the Egyptians after I destroy their power to rule.



But my covenant is not with wrongdoers. Among you Moses there are hypocrites. There are those who love Pharaoh and love Egypt and want to go back into Egypt. They don’t want to get out in the wilderness and try their hand at building a nation under the guidance of God.



I didn’t choose Israel to teach Israeli supremacy. I chose Israel for My pleasure. That whenever My hand is on a nation, that nation is exalted, that nation becomes leader, that nation becomes supreme. Supreme means uppermost, foremost, above. And I God am supreme and whatever I exalt I make it supreme over everything.



Listen now! All praise is due to Allah.



Jehovah whooped (the) hell out of Pharaoh because Pharaoh didn’t want to let Israel go. Now look, While Israel was in a terrible condition Pharaoh was at the opposite end of the pole—powerful, mighty, great, so much so that he thought himself to be a God.



Now here's a man way at the top, another way at the bottom, and the Bible says Allah made Pharaoh great for His own purpose and put Israel in that condition for His own glory. So He put one up above for his glory in wickedness, and one down below for His glory in deep abasement, humility, ignominy.



Then he said I’m going to bring Pharaoh down. Look now, I’m not going to do it just with my power Jehovah. I’m going to raise up one of the slaves and I’m going to give him a rod. That Pharaoh is too trifling for me. I’m going to make one of his own slaves whoop him, to prove that I’m God. And when I exalt him you can’t deny him. Even the angels bow to what I make. And if you don’t bow I cast you out.



Go read it in your Holy Quran: Allah said to Iblis, What hindered you that you didn’t submit? When I make a man even the angels have to bow. And Iblis with his proud rebel self said, "Well I didn’t submit because I’m better than he is. I’m made of fire, you made this man from dust."



Another place it (Qur'an) said you made him from Black mud. Now notice God ain’t no racist. Mud is already dark. Why did the Qur'an say that he made him out of Black mud and then fashioned him into shape?...



[In this day] we've got to understand. Our lives are at stake and through misunderstanding we’ll blow our life and blow our future. It ain’t about no vanity. It ain’t about showing off who we think we are. It's about showing the world who Allah is, who Muhammad is, where the truth is, and let the world enter into the valley of decision and define and decide where they are.