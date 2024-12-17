RT News - December 17 2024 2PM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec 17, 2024
rt.com
The Head of Russia's chemical defense forces is assassinated in Moscow along with his assistant. Russian officials are calling it an act of terror. Lieutenant-general Igor Kirillov was well-known for exposing US-funded biolabs in Ukraine and widely seen as a thorn in the side of his adversaries. Multiple media reports suggest Ukrainian spies are behind the killing - we take a look at the Western intelligence agencies backing Kiev's attacks in Russia.