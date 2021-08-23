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THE VAX IS WORKING_ 13,068 AMERICANS DEAD. TIME FOR BOOSTERS! -- Dr. Richard Fleming
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161 views • August 23, 2021
Dr. Richard Fleming, author of the new book 'IS COVID-19 A BIOWEAPON: A Scientific and Forensic investigation' returns to SGT Report to discuss the rapidly falling covid vaccines "efficacy", the rising death count, and the REAL agenda behind all of it.
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