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14 Hours Until The Reawaken America Tour Kicks Off in Grand Rapids, Michigan!
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31 views • September 01, 2021
Ticket requests are flying in for General Flynn & Clay Clark's ReAwakening America Tour!!! Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather and Seth Keshel just joined the tour!!!
All events have sold out:
*0 tickets remain for Michigan
*0 tickets remain for Colorado - September
*662 tickets remain for San Antonio - November
*Final event - Dallas I'm December are selling FAST!!!
Scholarship tickets are now available (making this Epic event affordable for all)!
Make sure to all request Tickets at:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/Reawaken-America-Tour
Featured Speakers Have Included / Include:
General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, Jim Caviezel, Bobby Kennedy JR, Pastor Mark Burns, Pastor Leon Benjamin, Roger Stone, Pastor Greg Locke, Dr. Sheri Tenpenny, Dr. Judy Mikovits, etc.
Watch Reawaken America Tour Trailer:
https://rumble.com/vl09x3-charlie-kirk-and-chad-prather-join-general-flynns-reawaken-america-tour-mom.html
All events have sold out:
*0 tickets remain for Michigan
*0 tickets remain for Colorado - September
*662 tickets remain for San Antonio - November
*Final event - Dallas I'm December are selling FAST!!!
Scholarship tickets are now available (making this Epic event affordable for all)!
Make sure to all request Tickets at:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/Reawaken-America-Tour
Featured Speakers Have Included / Include:
General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, Jim Caviezel, Bobby Kennedy JR, Pastor Mark Burns, Pastor Leon Benjamin, Roger Stone, Pastor Greg Locke, Dr. Sheri Tenpenny, Dr. Judy Mikovits, etc.
Watch Reawaken America Tour Trailer:
https://rumble.com/vl09x3-charlie-kirk-and-chad-prather-join-general-flynns-reawaken-america-tour-mom.html
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