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American patriots chanting “Stop the Steal!!” in Windham NH last night.
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500 views • May 04, 2021
Last night in Windham NH, there was held a Town Meeting to deal with MAGA citizens’ demands for a Maricopa-style ‘forensic audit’ of their ballots. As a corrupt councilman tried to stop them, they stood up and turn their backs on the council, chanting “Stop the Steal!!”
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