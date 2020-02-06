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URSULA HAVERBECK INTERVIEW (WITH HARD-CODED SUBTITLES.!) (MIRRORED)
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864 views • February 06, 2020
URSULA HAVERBECK INTERVIEW (WITH HARD-CODED SUBTITLES.!) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel WVradioman at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4X40tjhmtwYL/
In May, 2015, Ursula Haverbeck (an extremely "sprite" AND well-read 86 year old woman.!) "made history"., in what can only be called a truly defiant video interview (with Robert Bongen) done by a German magazine called "Geo Panorama", in which she "threw down the gauntlet" to the biggest "taboo" of our times. Namely., World War II "historical revisionism"., and no less., on a nation-wide German television station..!!
She coves such a vast amount of topics & details, and even near the end of the interview, speaks about a few of the TRULY disgusting topics in the Jewish Talmud... It was a truly "seismic" event..!!
In the end, when the interviewer says "You know the things you say and believe in., that the Holocaust did not happen., could naturally land you in prison"., her response is., "Well then, that's just a risk I have to take, if people want to do that. It's better to stick to your beliefs".
She then also adds a few notable quotes, such as: "If you will not stake your life., you'll never win life as your prize"., also., "If a people is ready to pay the price for freedom., then no one can make them un-free" It just depends on the price, one is ready to pay..!!
God bless this truly courageous AND well articulated woman for her bravery AND service to her people...!!!
Mirrored from Bitchute channel WVradioman at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4X40tjhmtwYL/
In May, 2015, Ursula Haverbeck (an extremely "sprite" AND well-read 86 year old woman.!) "made history"., in what can only be called a truly defiant video interview (with Robert Bongen) done by a German magazine called "Geo Panorama", in which she "threw down the gauntlet" to the biggest "taboo" of our times. Namely., World War II "historical revisionism"., and no less., on a nation-wide German television station..!!
She coves such a vast amount of topics & details, and even near the end of the interview, speaks about a few of the TRULY disgusting topics in the Jewish Talmud... It was a truly "seismic" event..!!
In the end, when the interviewer says "You know the things you say and believe in., that the Holocaust did not happen., could naturally land you in prison"., her response is., "Well then, that's just a risk I have to take, if people want to do that. It's better to stick to your beliefs".
She then also adds a few notable quotes, such as: "If you will not stake your life., you'll never win life as your prize"., also., "If a people is ready to pay the price for freedom., then no one can make them un-free" It just depends on the price, one is ready to pay..!!
God bless this truly courageous AND well articulated woman for her bravery AND service to her people...!!!
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