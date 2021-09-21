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You are being lied to! My son is dead, he took the vaccine. Share this to the world. Speak the truth! Please people.
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551 views • September 21, 2021
You are being lied to! My son is dead, he took the vaccine.
Share this to the world.
Speak the truth! Please people.
Stop this nonsense!
Vengence belongs to God 🙏 Pray
and Pray for this lady
The Vaccine give her son blood clots in the head 😭🙌
Share this to the world.
Speak the truth! Please people.
Stop this nonsense!
Vengence belongs to God 🙏 Pray
and Pray for this lady
The Vaccine give her son blood clots in the head 😭🙌
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